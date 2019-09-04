Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.99

Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.99 and traded as low as $169.00. Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at $170.00, with a volume of 135,980 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $194.47 million and a P/E ratio of 11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.43.

About Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

