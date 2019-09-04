Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading Up 0.6%

Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 179.50 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 178.50 ($2.33), approximately 15,676 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of $196.35 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 179.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.05.

Anexo Group Company Profile (LON:ANX)

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.