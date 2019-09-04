Analysts Set Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Target Price at $25.43

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SC. BTIG Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point set a $25.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $25.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $822,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,365. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Santander Consumer USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

