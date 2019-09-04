Analysts Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) Target Price at $63.47

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.47.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of K traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.34. 2,164,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $5,484,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $34,578,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Kellogg by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,430,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Kellogg by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 109,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

