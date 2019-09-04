Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) PT at C$7.65

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

TSE:HBM traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.48. 466,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.38. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.27%.

In other news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,284,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,324,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$113,801,979.98.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.