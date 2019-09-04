Analysts Set Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $7.40

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

CX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Santander cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.76. 264,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,160,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,869,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,232,000 after buying an additional 1,772,864 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,141,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after buying an additional 544,356 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,495,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,501,000 after buying an additional 559,614 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 16,162,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,528,000 after buying an additional 736,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,591,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,504,000 after buying an additional 4,392,239 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Recommended Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.