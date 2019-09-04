Analysts Set $7.00 Price Target for Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Drive Shack an industry rank of 194 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Drive Shack stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $291.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Drive Shack will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 598,603 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,228,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 233,788 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 53,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 50,615 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Drive Shack (DS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.