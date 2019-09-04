Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report $161.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.38 million. Stratasys reported sales of $162.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $667.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $675.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $698.41 million, with estimates ranging from $673.89 million to $715.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Stratasys had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 378,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,979. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.