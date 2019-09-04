Analysts Expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Propetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.35. Propetro reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Propetro will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Propetro.

Get Propetro alerts:

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.61 million. Propetro had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUMP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Propetro from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Propetro from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Propetro in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Propetro to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 2,892,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,675. Propetro has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Propetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.