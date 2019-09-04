Analysts Expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to post $9.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.74 billion. Progressive posted sales of $8.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $37.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.77 billion to $37.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.96 billion to $42.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

PGR traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,413. Progressive has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $244,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,474.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $979,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,815 shares in the company, valued at $27,412,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,128,310 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 22,404.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,549,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,875 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Progressive by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,531,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,735 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,505,000 after buying an additional 1,387,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,520,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after buying an additional 1,156,268 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

