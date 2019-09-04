Analysts Expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will report $11.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.57 million to $11.61 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $11.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $47.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.69 million to $47.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $49.33 million, with estimates ranging from $47.42 million to $51.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 107.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPTA. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPTA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capitala Finance stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 99,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

