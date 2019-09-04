Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

In related news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $512,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,932 shares of company stock worth $4,822,671. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $127.44. 62,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,321. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

