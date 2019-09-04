Analysts Anticipate Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 232,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 68,541 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,696. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $637.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 0.59. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

