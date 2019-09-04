Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to Post $2.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to announce $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the highest is $2.33. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.12.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.81. 3,131,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,469,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 56.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 433.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,327,000 after buying an additional 2,953,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

