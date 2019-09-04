Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc (CVE:AMX) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.09, 123,250 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 200,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.91. The company has a market cap of $57.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82.

Amex Exploration Company Profile (CVE:AMX)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, primarily explores for gold properties in Canada. It also focuses on base metal exploration. The company's principal projects include the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; the Eastmain River gold properties, which consists of 135 claims covering an area of 7,102 hectares located in Baie James, Quebec; and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares area situated in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec.

