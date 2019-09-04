American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on September 16th

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:AFIN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,921. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

