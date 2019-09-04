American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,228 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after buying an additional 459,983 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,805,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $147,672,000 after buying an additional 31,191 shares during the last quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $131.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,642,748. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.35. 116,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

