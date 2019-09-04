American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Lifted by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 3.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after acquiring an additional 459,983 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,805,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $147,672,000 after acquiring an additional 31,191 shares during the last quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.14. 192,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,355. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

