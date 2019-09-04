Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Private Advisors LLC

Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price target (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.84.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total transaction of $4,397,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,070 shares of company stock valued at $33,896,796 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $8.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,797.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,844.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,827.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

