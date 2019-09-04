Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,655,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 87,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,237,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 81,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.74.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 219,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,549,713. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.