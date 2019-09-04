Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin Sells 13,000 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $1,687,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $1,533,740.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $1,292,980.00.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,915. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $146.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -725.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,627,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup set a $153.00 price target on Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alteryx to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alteryx from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.