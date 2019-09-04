Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) is Mork Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mork Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor makes up 1.8% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mork Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,912. The firm has a market cap of $288.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $111.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

