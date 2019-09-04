Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

ALNY stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.14. 11,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,782. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $122.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.24 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.