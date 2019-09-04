Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $121.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,538,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 133,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,816. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.81.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.24 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 848.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

