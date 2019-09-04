Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

ALLO stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,695. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $1,437,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,217,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

