Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.82

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.82 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 48178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

In related news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 367.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 354.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 583.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

