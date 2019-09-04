Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

ALGT stock opened at $141.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $98.18 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $144,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,363.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $6,288,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,889,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,126,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,663. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

