Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 103.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 74.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Alkermes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Alkermes stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -281.36 and a beta of 1.82. Alkermes Plc has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

