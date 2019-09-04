Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Shares of ALDX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,999. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

