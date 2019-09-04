Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 238,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ALDR traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 534,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.56. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

