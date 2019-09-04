Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $396,352.00 and approximately $5,687.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

