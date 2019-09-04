Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,632 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp owned about 0.29% of Alamos Gold worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,262,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 172,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 36.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 40,083 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 119,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 59,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.77.

NYSE AGI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. 103,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,647. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. Alamos Gold Inc has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

