Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 621.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,566 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $131,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,062 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $90.75. 41,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,156. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $90.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at $783,458.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,247 shares of company stock worth $866,743 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

