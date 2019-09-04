Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s 4th Largest Position

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,944,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 448,320 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals comprises 4.2% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 6.78% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $3,383,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,009,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,179,000 after acquiring an additional 187,347 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,494,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.69. 317,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,916. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.03. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

