Air New Zealand Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:AIZ)

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
Shares of AIZ opened at A$2.75 ($1.95) on Wednesday. Air New Zealand has a 12-month low of A$2.17 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of A$3.15 ($2.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.62.
About Air New Zealand
