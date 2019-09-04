Air New Zealand Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:AIZ)

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of AIZ opened at A$2.75 ($1.95) on Wednesday. Air New Zealand has a 12-month low of A$2.17 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of A$3.15 ($2.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.62.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

