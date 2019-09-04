Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) EVP Sells $419,500.06 in Stock

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) EVP Kishore Korde sold 10,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $419,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,009.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AL stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 761,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,136. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $46.61.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.40 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,196.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AL. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

