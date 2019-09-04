AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-$1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.15 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.47-1.67 EPS.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 303,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $121.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.32.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $351,213.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,693.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $724,493.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $4,278,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

