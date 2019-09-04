Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.52. 64,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.62. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.09 and a 1 year high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.38.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

