Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,098 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Adient worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Adient by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,152,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 475,553 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth $442,000.

ADNT stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 245,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,037. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. Adient PLC has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Adient and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adient to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.47.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

