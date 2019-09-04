Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $46.60.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

In other Adams Resources & Energy news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,414 shares of company stock valued at $109,472.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.