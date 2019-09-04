ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Shares of ANIOY stock remained flat at $$4.08 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

