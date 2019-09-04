ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 177,701 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 289.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

