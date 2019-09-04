74,905 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $466,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,381,461. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,163,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

