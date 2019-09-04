$63.39 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report sales of $63.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.30 million. PROS reported sales of $49.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $247.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.41 million to $248.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $291.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.49 million to $297.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.41 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRO shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on PROS to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on PROS from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on PROS from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.27.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $143,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 781,973 shares of company stock valued at $56,423,109. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 19.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 24.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

PRO traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.01. 2,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,498. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. PROS has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $75.39.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

