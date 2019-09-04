603 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,490.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $118,918,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,205,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,035 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,743,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average is $130.64. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

