$57.07 Million in Sales Expected for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) will report sales of $57.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.70 million and the lowest is $50.43 million. Navios Maritime Partners reported sales of $62.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full-year sales of $208.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $220.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $250.40 million, with estimates ranging from $242.49 million to $258.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navios Maritime Partners.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.63 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,874. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 983.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,224,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,111,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

