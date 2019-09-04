520 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 809.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 136.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 114.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $91,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus set a $152.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,940. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $82.52 and a 12-month high of $144.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average is $128.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $236,719.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,468.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,287 shares of company stock worth $1,260,033. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

