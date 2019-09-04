$518.20 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post $518.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.70 million and the highest is $521.90 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $502.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $706.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,123,000 after acquiring an additional 80,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,839,000 after acquiring an additional 53,636 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,072,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,050,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,023,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,782 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 328,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,827. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.12.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

