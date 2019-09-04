$48.46 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce sales of $48.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $48.98 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $32.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $172.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $175.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $194.55 million, with estimates ranging from $192.30 million to $198.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $43.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 19.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOFG shares. BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $45,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

MOFG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,854. The company has a market capitalization of $458.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.89%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

