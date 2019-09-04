4,197 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. 2,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $86.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.